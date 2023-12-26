Manchester United v Aston Villa - Match preview

Players trained as normal at Bodymoor Heath yesterday before travelling north ahead of tonight’s match at Manchester United.

Though Emery did give his squad Christmas Eve off for rest and recovery, the head coach’s own focus is firmly on the days ahead and he admitted any festive fun is likely on hold until after Saturday’s visit of Burnley, which will complete a run of eight fixtures in 28 days.

“I am focused on the match on Tuesday,” said Emery, when asked about his Christmas plans. “For me it is the most important thing, to prepare as best as possible.

“I am going to enjoy Christmas after the match on Tuesday, or even after the match against Burnley because playing matches and preparing is the most important thing.”

Villa will arrive at Old Trafford looking to reassert themselves after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United. Though the point earned by Nicolo Zaniolo’s late equaliser may still prove significant come the end of the season, the result still felt like a setback for a Villa team, who missed the chance to go top of the table and saw their club record run of 15 consecutive home league wins halted.

Tonight’s match offers a chance to quickly get back on track and perhaps deliver another statement at a venue which for supporters holds mostly unhappy memories. Though there has been recent success, courtesy of Kortney Hause’s late winner two seasons ago, it is one of only two Villa victories away to United in the last 40 years.

On the other hand, rarely in that period have the home side appeared so weak. Arguably not since Brian Little’s reign will Villa fans have arrived at Old Trafford with such optimism.

But while United’s 13 defeats so far this season marks their worst start to a campaign since 1930, Emery maintains the fact his team are underdogs,

“They (Manchester United) are a contender to be in the top seven, top four teams more than us,” he said.

“It is a very good match for us, to see how we are against them at this point of the season. We played at Newcastle and Liverpool and lost, at Tottenham we won. We played at Chelsea and won and played other matches against top seven contenders at home. One of those was Brighton, the others Manchester City and Arsenal.

“Now we play one away, where the challenge is greater than at home.

“It is after 38 matches you deserve your position. On Tuesday we will have played 19, the first half of the season.

“I am happy. I am proud of our work and our way and attitude of the players. But I want to finish on Tuesday by facing Manchester United and showing how in this moment we are better than them in the table.”

Emery, who has made four changes for each of the last two matches, will be forced into another reshuffle with Matty Cash joining Boubacar Kamara on the list of suspended players after picking up his fifth booking of the season in Friday’s match.

Skipper John McGinn remains just one yellow card away from a ban, but only needs to get through tonight’s match before the threshold increases to 10 bookings.

Kamara’s absence could yet create opportunities for Leander Dendoncker and Tim Iroegbunam. Emery wants players to take any chances to impress and hopes Zaniolo’s goal against the Blades, the Italy international’s first in the Premier League, will boost the confidence of a player who has struggled for consistency since joining on a season long loan from Galatasaray.

Zaniolo himself is of the same mindset. He said: “I am delighted with my first Premier League goal, following my first in Europe. Obviously scoring goals is a big part of my game.

“It has taken me a while but I am hoping now with two goals in the last two weeks I can start contributing.

“That is what I am here for. I am here to score goals. I am here to take chances. It’s been a difficult start in terms of not playing every game but that is how it is when you have a big squad and are getting used to a new league and learning the way the manager wants to play.

Tonight will be the 24-year-old’s first experience of Old Trafford. He said: “We won at Tottenham and beat Manchester City and Arsenal. That has certainly given us the confidence we can go and win against the big teams. It shows we can compete but these are never easy games.

“When you drop two points, you want to make it up in the next game and we can get a win there it will make up for Friday night.”