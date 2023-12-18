Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Brentford as five handed 7/10
Matt Maher rates Aston Villa's players after their 2-1 win over Brentford.
Emi Martinez
His save from Yoane Wissa when the score was 1-0 proved crucial. Blotted his copy book with the antics at the end.
Emotion 7
Ezri Konsa
Had some issues in the first half with the runs of Wissa. Developing into a more than handy right-back, even though it isn’t his favoured position.
Steady 6
Diego Carlos
Another solid performance from the centre-back. Won several important headers and proved a nuisance in the opposition box.
Impressive 7
Pau Torres
Assured on the ball and always looking to push forward. One of Villa’s best creative outlets. Hopefully the injury is not serious.
Cultured 7
Alex Moreno
Redeemed himself after going to sleep for Brentford’s goal by bagging the leveller. Got better as the game went on.
Redeemed 6
Matty Cash
Fielded in an advanced position, just as at Tottenham three weeks previously and again he struggled to make much of an impact.
Lost 5
John McGinn
Nearly picked out Watkins with an excellent through-ball in the opening minutes and kept battling all game. Villa’s midfield force.
Leader 8
Boubacar Kamara
A lovely touch to set up the winner, but then ruined his day by getting sent off in stupid fashion. Will be missed.
Foolish 6
Jacob Ramsey
Sliced wide when he really should have scored in the first half. Not everything came off, but he stuck to his task and got better.
Improving 7
Moussa Diaby
The record signing has been in something of a slump since the international break. Too often guilty of picking the safe option.
Underwhelming 5
Ollie Watkins
Scored the decisive goal for the third successive away match after his winner at Tottenham and leveller at Bournemouth. Goal No.14.
Ruthless 7
substitutes
Leon Bailey (for Cash, 65) 7, Jhon Duran (for Diaby, 65) 6, Nicolo Zaniolo (for Torres, 81), Leander Dendoncker (for Ramsey, 90). Subs not used: Chambers, Lenglet, Iroegbunam, Proctor (gk), Marschall (gk).