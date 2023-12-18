Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Brentford as five handed 7/10

Emi Martinez

His save from Yoane Wissa when the score was 1-0 proved crucial. Blotted his copy book with the antics at the end.

Emotion 7

Ezri Konsa

Had some issues in the first half with the runs of Wissa. Developing into a more than handy right-back, even though it isn’t his favoured position.

Steady 6

Diego Carlos

Another solid performance from the centre-back. Won several important headers and proved a nuisance in the opposition box.

Impressive 7

Pau Torres

Assured on the ball and always looking to push forward. One of Villa’s best creative outlets. Hopefully the injury is not serious.

Cultured 7

Alex Moreno

Redeemed himself after going to sleep for Brentford’s goal by bagging the leveller. Got better as the game went on.

Redeemed 6

Matty Cash

Fielded in an advanced position, just as at Tottenham three weeks previously and again he struggled to make much of an impact.

Lost 5

John McGinn

Nearly picked out Watkins with an excellent through-ball in the opening minutes and kept battling all game. Villa’s midfield force.

Leader 8

Boubacar Kamara

A lovely touch to set up the winner, but then ruined his day by getting sent off in stupid fashion. Will be missed.

Foolish 6

Jacob Ramsey

Sliced wide when he really should have scored in the first half. Not everything came off, but he stuck to his task and got better.

Improving 7

Moussa Diaby

The record signing has been in something of a slump since the international break. Too often guilty of picking the safe option.

Underwhelming 5

Ollie Watkins

Scored the decisive goal for the third successive away match after his winner at Tottenham and leveller at Bournemouth. Goal No.14.

Ruthless 7

substitutes

Leon Bailey (for Cash, 65) 7, Jhon Duran (for Diaby, 65) 6, Nicolo Zaniolo (for Torres, 81), Leander Dendoncker (for Ramsey, 90). Subs not used: Chambers, Lenglet, Iroegbunam, Proctor (gk), Marschall (gk).