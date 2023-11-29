John McGinn reveals one reason behind Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins' stunning form

The England international has scored 13 goals for club and country this season, already just three shy of his total tally from last term.

Skipper McGinn believes the striker has benefited from adapting a mentality which previously saw him agonise over squandered opportunities.

Watkins bagged the winner in Sunday’s 2-1 victory at Tottenham having endured a frustrating outing for England in last week’s 1-1 draw with Macedonia.

McGinn said: “Maybe previously he would (get frustrated), he’s very hard on himself, desperate to score all the time, desperate to be perfect. It’s impossible to be perfect in this league, it’s impossible to perfect if you’re an England striker.

“On Sunday he had a couple of chances, but an outstanding goal, a great pass from Youri, brilliant movement, and a world-class finish,

“He’s got a big cheeser ( cheesy smile). He gets a cheeser when he scores, but to be fair his mentality is changing, he’s not so hard on himself which is good. It’s really good for the team and he’s just been outstanding.”

Watkins has scored 26 of his 55 total goals for Villa since Unai Emery took charge last November.

“Sometimes he scores, sometimes not, but always whatever is our game plan and what is our task defensively, our attacks offensively,” said Emery.

“I’m happy with him for everything but above all because as a person he’s very responsible, mature and clear.”