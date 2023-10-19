Nicolo Zaniolo expected to be available for Aston Villa amid Italian betting investigation

The final decision on whether he features against the Hammers rests with Villa head coach Unai Emery, who will make a judgement on the attacker’s mental state after a week where his name has been prominent in the headlines.
Zaniolo is back in training at Bodymoor Heath, having left Italy’s national team camp after being interviewed by police investigating illegal gambling.
Villa official have spoken to the 24-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Galatasaray and are willing to offer their support, while also keeping tabs on developments in Italy. Zaniolo is expected to be questioned by the Turin public prosecutor’s office in the next few days.
Lawyers representing the former Roma stat insist he never gambled on football matches and only played blackjack and poker on sites he did not realise were illegal at the time. Records from his mobile phone, seized last week when investigators visited Italy’s training camp, are likely to be pivotal to the case.
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who also left the national team camp after being questioned, this week admitted to placing bets on matches while playing for Milan. He is expected to receive a ban of around 12 months.
Juventus star Nicolo Fagioli, the first player to speak to prosecutors, was handed a seven-month suspension earlier this week.
Zaniolo has made six Premier League appearances since joining Villa in July. His deal includes an option to buy at the end of the season, which will become an obligation should he hit certain targets.