Matty Cash: 'Proper fan' Prince William knows every Aston Villa player's nickname

Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Matty Cash during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group E match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday October 5, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The Prince of Wales was in the crowd to watch Villa beat Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday night, visiting the dressing room to speak with Unai Emery’s team before and after the Europa Conference League Group E tie.

William, a Villa supporter since childhood, is a regular visitor to Bodymoor Heath with right-back Cash explaining how the heir to the throne has essentially become “one of the guys”.

Cash said: “We see him quite a bit. He comes to training. He is just a really good guy. He speaks to us like a normal guy.

“We treat him that way when he comes. He just likes to be out and around the lads because he is a massive Villa fan.

“He knows all our names, our nicknames, everything. He is a proper supporter. He loves coming here.”

John McGinn earned Villa a 1-0 victory with a goal deep into stoppage time and Cash continued: “He (William) was saying normally when he is at home he is shouting and screaming at the TV.

“Here, he is a bit more calm. I’m sure at the end he was going crazy.”

McGinn’s goal means every team in Group E is now level on points with three points from two matches.

Villa visit AZ Alkmaar later this month but first turn their attention back to the Premier League and Sunday’s short trip to Wolves.

Unai Emery’s men will be targeting a fourth straight league win in what is their seventh match in the space of 22 days.

Cash said: “It comes thick and fast. I feel like I have just left Villa Park against Brighton!

“As a player you want to play loads of games and fortunately for me I am playing loads at the moment and enjoying it so yeah, it is going good.

“(The games) make the week go a lot quicker, I can tell you that. Before you know it, it is Friday. There is just a lot of recovery.

“We are playing and then the next game is a recovery day and then you are nearly here for the next game. But we are delighted to be playing loads of games.