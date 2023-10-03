Key decisions go against Aston Villa in opening-day loss

Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson is sent off

Ten-woman Villa fell to a last-minute defeat on the opening day of the Super League season in front of a record crowd at Villa Park.

England international Rachel Daly gave Villa the lead two minutes after Kirsty Hanson’s red card, but late goals from Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams denied the home side a result.

“The big calls went against us,” Ward claimed. “It is what it is, I’m unbelievably proud of my players. We showed heart and that’s what we’re about.”

She added: “I will never blame the officials because I do believe the powers that be need to help them.

“The powers that be need to make our officials in this league full-time, so it’s not on them.”

In the Championship, Birmingham City picked up their first win of the season away at league leaders Southampton. A brace from Libby Smith and an own goal from Rosie Parnell helped the visitors on their way to a 3-1 victory.

It could have been even more convincing for Blues, but Christie Harrison-Murray had a first-half penalty saved by Kayla Rendell.

Albion secured their spot in round two of the National League Cup with a 3-2 win at Liverpool Feds.

Fran Orthodoxou grabbed an 87th-minute winner after Phoebe Warner and Mariam Mahmood had twice dragged the Baggies level.

Wolves were knocked out in the first round following a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Grange Park, while Stourbridge were also eliminated after losing 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town.

In the FA Cup, Kidderminster Harriers have reached the third qualifying round after overcoming Burton Albion 3-0.

Lara Stevens’ brace and a goal from Chloe Whyley ensured safe passage into the next round for the home side.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Lye Town thrashed Hereford Pegasus 6-1 to reach the next round, but Walsall Wood were knocked out of the competition after a 4-1 home defeat to Worcester City and Hednesford Town bowed out 1-0 to Leamington Lions.

And Lichfield City drew 3-3 away at Knowle before going on to win 4-3 on penalties thanks to a crucial shootout save from debutant keeper Erica Turner.

Tilly Astell fired Lichfield level deep into stoppage time after earlier goals for Charlotte Leedham and Shelbie Cartwright.

In West Midlands Division One North, Darlaston Town’s torrid run continued as they fell to a 5-0 defeat at Tamworth.

That’s five consecutive defeats for Darlaston, who sit bottom of the division with no points and a minus-23 goal difference.

Lichfield City Reserves sit two places and three points above them in the league following their 5-1 defeat at home to Newcastle Town.

In Division One South, Bewdley Town earned a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Droitwich Spa.