Aston Villa consider Nicolo Zaniolo approach after Emi Buendia blow

Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo during the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final, first leg match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Thursday April 28, 2022..

Buendia is due to undergo surgery after damaging his knee ligaments during a training session on Wednesday and could potentially miss the entire season.

That will prompt Villa to move back into the transfer market and Zaniolo is among those on their list of targets.

The 24-year-old Italy international, who can play as an attacking midfielder or a striker, is reported to have a release clause of around £26million.

Head coach Unai Emery yesterday confirmed he was among the players Villa are tracking.

Emery said: “He is one on the list but there are others. There could be one or more with the potential to come here. Right now it is not 100 per cent clear who they are.”

Emery, meanwhile, claimed Villa’s players will be aiming to win tomorrow’s Premier League opener at Newcastle for Buendia.

The 26-year-old, who was expected to play a key role in his third season at the club, suffered the injury near the end of Wednesday’s training session.

Emery said: “It’s the worst thing in football for the player, for the club, for us and his teammates.

“Now, we want to win for him on Saturday in Newcastle, and we have to be passionate with him, to support him and help him to recover as soon as possible.”

Buendia, who joined Villa from Norwich for £33m two summers ago, posted on Instagram: “If my parents taught me anything since I was a kid, it’s to never give up, and this bad time I have to live is no exception.