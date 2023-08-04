Aston Villa's Lucas Digne attracting Saudi Arabia interest

Freddie Draper and Lucas Digne

Reports last night claimed Al Hilal, who signed Ruben Neves for £47million from Wolves earlier in the summer, are considering an approach with the left-back’s future the subject of some scrutiny.

Digne joined Villa from Everton for £25million in January last year but found himself playing second fiddle to Alex Moreno during the final months of last season.

The latter is currently out with a hamstring injury and not expected back until next month, meaning Villa may be hesitant to lose Digne at this point, even though new signing Pau Torres can play at left-back if required.