Former Aston Villa winger Andre Green secures Rotherham deal

The former Villa and Sheffield Wednesday attacker scored twice in two pre-season games for the Millers ahead of the Championship campaign.
Green, who is a free agent following his exit from Slovenian club Slovan Bratislava, scored a superb ‘scorpion’ kick in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United last week.
The clip of the goal went viral and it contributed to him earning a contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until 2025.
He will be part of the Millers squad that kicks off their second-tier campaign on Saturday with a trip to Stoke.
Green came through Villa’s youth system and made 18 appearances as he helped them back to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season, turning out 48 times in total for the club.