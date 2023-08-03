Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa considering swoop for Leeds United's Tyler Adams

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa are weighing up whether to trigger Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams’ £25million release clause.

Tyler Adams
Tyler Adams

The USA international is a target for Unai Emery, but has been sidelined since March with a hamstring injury and is not expected to be fit until next month.

Emery is open to adding another midfielder after Marvelous Nakamba and Morgan Sanson departed last month. Villa are also prepared to sell Leander Dendoncker, just a year after he joined from Wolves, should they receive a suitable offer.

Another of the club’s midfielders, Finn Azaz, has signed a contract extension and joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the season. The 22-year-old helped the Devon club win promotion from League One last term.

Villa continue their pre-season campaign tonight when they face Lazio at Walsall.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News