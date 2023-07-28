Former record buy Wesley leaves Villa and joins Stoke

Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes celebrates his sides second goal of the match during the pre-season friendly match at the Banks's Stadium, Walsall. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 24, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Brazilian striker became Villa’s then most expensive ever buy when he joined from Club Brugge for £21million in the summer of 2019.

But after scoring six goals in the first half of the following season, the course of his Villa career was altered dramatically when he suffered a serious knee injury in a Premier League match at Burnley on New Year’s Day, 2020.

He returned to action after 16 months on the sidelines but made just three more substitute appearances for Villa before embarking on a series of loan moves, the most recent of which saw him spend last season at Levante.

The 26-year-old had been in talks over a loan move to Watford earlier this week but instead has joined the Potters, their Championship rivals, signing a one-year deal.

“I had a very positive six months in the Premier League with Aston Villa before my injury and I now see this move to Stoke City as a great opportunity for me to show my best football in England,” he said.