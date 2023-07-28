Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former record buy Wesley leaves Villa and joins Stoke

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Former record signing Wesley has left Villa and joined Stoke in a permanent deal.

Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes celebrates his sides second goal of the match during the pre-season friendly match at the Banks's Stadium, Walsall. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 24, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes celebrates his sides second goal of the match during the pre-season friendly match at the Banks's Stadium, Walsall. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 24, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Brazilian striker became Villa’s then most expensive ever buy when he joined from Club Brugge for £21million in the summer of 2019.

But after scoring six goals in the first half of the following season, the course of his Villa career was altered dramatically when he suffered a serious knee injury in a Premier League match at Burnley on New Year’s Day, 2020.

He returned to action after 16 months on the sidelines but made just three more substitute appearances for Villa before embarking on a series of loan moves, the most recent of which saw him spend last season at Levante.

The 26-year-old had been in talks over a loan move to Watford earlier this week but instead has joined the Potters, their Championship rivals, signing a one-year deal.

“I had a very positive six months in the Premier League with Aston Villa before my injury and I now see this move to Stoke City as a great opportunity for me to show my best football in England,” he said.

“Last season, I played a lot for Levante in Spain, which was great for me to get back to 100% so I am now ready to go here at Stoke.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News