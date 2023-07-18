Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr eyeing up Aston Villa target Moussa Diaby

France's Moussa Diaby

The 24-year-old is a prime target with reports in Germany last night claiming Villa had returned with a club-record bid of £43million, after seeing an initial £30m offer rejected last week.

But Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League are also keen on the Frenchman and can offer a lucrative salary package.

Leverkusen value Diaby at more than £50m but the next few days are likely to be pivotal, with the German club poised to depart for a pre-season training camp in Austria this weekend and all parties keen for the situation to be resolved either way.