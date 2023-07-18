Notification Settings

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr eyeing up Aston Villa target Moussa Diaby

By Matt Maher

Villa face competition from Saudi Arabia in their bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby.

France's Moussa Diaby

The 24-year-old is a prime target with reports in Germany last night claiming Villa had returned with a club-record bid of £43million, after seeing an initial £30m offer rejected last week.

But Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League are also keen on the Frenchman and can offer a lucrative salary package.

Leverkusen value Diaby at more than £50m but the next few days are likely to be pivotal, with the German club poised to depart for a pre-season training camp in Austria this weekend and all parties keen for the situation to be resolved either way.

Villa travel to the USA tomorrow for a pre-season camp which includes three matches against Premier League rivals.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

