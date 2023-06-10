Notification Settings

Aston Villa waiting on future of Sevilla sporting director Monchi

By Matt Maher

Villa’s chances of appointing Sevilla sporting director Monchi in a senior recruitment role are expected to become clearer by early next week.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery worked with Monchi at Sevilla

The 54-year-old has emerged as a primary target to fill the post previously rejected by Barcelona transfer chief Mateu Alemany.

But his departure from Sevilla is not clear-cut. Reports in Spain claim the Europa League winners are eager for him to stay and talks over his future were due to continue over the weekend.

Monchi is thought to have a £1.7million release clause which Sevilla will insist is paid if he is to leave for Villa.

His arrival would further strengthen the power base of Villa head coach Unai Emery, who worked with Monchi during his time in charge of Sevilla between 2013 and 2016.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

