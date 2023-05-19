Aston Villa's John McGinn: Scotland have learned from mistakes

John McGinn in action for Scotland

Steve Clarke’s men are looking to build on a flying start to their qualifying campaign after beating Cyprus and Spain in their opening fixtures. Scotland play Norway in Oslo on June 17 before hosting Georgia at Hampden three days later.

Last June Scotland missed out on a World Cup place when they lost at home to Ukraine in the play-offs, before suffering a 3-0 Nations League defeat by the Republic of Ireland.

They did comfortably beat Armenia twice in the same camp and ultimately won their Nations League group but they are looking to improve their preparations for the latest post-season schedule.

Villa captain McGinn, who has been voted the William Hill men’s international player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association for a fourth consecutive season, said: “It was a completely unusual experience for all of us having such an important game and the gap in between. We didn’t do a training camp last year so this year we are doing it.

“We don’t know if that’s going to bring a change but that is something we have to try and address. We’re more than happy to do that, train away, keep ourselves fit and give ourselves the best possible chance of winning these two games.