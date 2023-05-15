Notification Settings

Douglas Luiz has Aston Villa Euro vision

By Matt Maher

Match-winner Douglas Luiz declared his and Villa’s dream of Europe still alive after Saturday’s win over Tottenham.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates
The Brazilian midfielder’s 72nd minute free-kick ultimately earned Unai Emery’s men a 2-1 victory which took them level on points with the visitors in the race for a Europa League spot. Villa now travel to Liverpool on Saturday before hosting Brighton on the season’s final day.

A delighted Luiz said: “The victory is so important because the dream is alive. My dream, and our dream, is to play in Europe, and we continue.

“We have one more game at home, we’re so strong at home, in six games we haven’t lost, and we need to continue.

“The atmosphere is crazy. I’m so happy to be here and play in Villa Park.

“We believe in (Unai Emery) and we’re so happy with him.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

