What channel is Aston Villa vs Fulham? TV and kick-off details for midweek Premier League clash

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring against Newcastle United at Villa Park

Aston Villa host Fulham under the lights at Villa Park tonight, as they continue their charge up the Premier League table.

Unai Emery has led a complete turnaround at Villa, which has seen his side become the third best team in the league since taking over in November, with only title-challengers Arsenal and Manchester City with a better points total.

To date, Emery has won 11 league games, drawn two and lost just four, and Villa are currently unbeaten in nine.

A win against Fulham tonight will put Villa into fifth-place, one point above Tottenham Hotspur who face Manchester United on Thursday night.

Villa host a Fulham team comfortably in mid-table, but Emery's side will be confident of picking up all three points, having won four in a row at Villa Park.

What time is Aston Villa v Fulham?

Aston Villa v Fulham is one of three Premier League games taking place on Tuesday, and it kicks off at 7.45pm.

Aston Villa v Fulham TV channel

In a full fixture programme taking place midweek, all 10 games will be shown live on BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Fulham will be live on BT Sport 2.

Team news

Emery provided fitness updates on Emi Martinez, Leon Bailey, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara and Philippe Coutinho in his pre-match press conference.

Martinez will be assessed today before a decision is made, meanwhile Bailey, Cash, Kamara and Coutinho are all ruled out.

Dan James will return for selection for Fulham after missing the win against Leeds on the weekend after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Aleksandr Mitrovic remains suspended.

