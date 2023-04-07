Unai Emery believes Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins deserves new contract

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Watkins has scored eight goals in his last 10 appearances to lead Villa’s charge up the Premier League table and put them in contention for European football next season.

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed after joining from Brentford for £28million in 2020.

Emery said: “He deserves to get a new contract, to extend the contract and to get more money. He is deserving. We want to keep him with us.

“We didn’t speak about it (a contract) because we are very happy with him. We are involved every day with our target in front, collectively and individually.”

Watkins has flourished since the £15m January sale of Danny Ings to West Ham but while delighted with his form, Emery remains keen to add another striker this summer.

With Cameron Archer on loan at Middlesbrough, teenager Jhon Duran is currently Watkins’ only back-up and Emery explained how he wants two players to compete for every position. He said: “With Watkins, we are happy now, he’s progressing. We want to keep him.

“But, as well, if we can add another striker to play with him to play in different competitions, it’s the idea.