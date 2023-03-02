Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins nominated for Premier League player of the month award

The 27-year-old scored in all four matches during February to become the first Villa player since 1985 to net in five consecutive league games.
Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Tottenham’s Emerson Royal and the Fulham duo of Bernd Leno and Manor Soloman are the other five nominees for the prize.
Supporters can vote for their favourite online, with the winner announced on Friday, March 10.
Watkins, meanwhile, can become the first Villa player to score in six straight league matches since Andy Gray in 1977 when Crystal Palace visit Villa Park on Saturday.