Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins nominated for Premier League player of the month award

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa striker Ollie Watkins has seen his sensational scoring streak recognised with a nomination for the Premier League’s player of the month award.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
The 27-year-old scored in all four matches during February to become the first Villa player since 1985 to net in five consecutive league games.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Tottenham’s Emerson Royal and the Fulham duo of Bernd Leno and Manor Soloman are the other five nominees for the prize.

Supporters can vote for their favourite online, with the winner announced on Friday, March 10.

Watkins, meanwhile, can become the first Villa player to score in six straight league matches since Andy Gray in 1977 when Crystal Palace visit Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

