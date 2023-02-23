Notification Settings

Aston Villa’s Jordan Nobbs wins Barclays Player of the Month

Aston VillaPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Aston Villa’s Jordan Nobbs has been announced as Barclays Player of the Month in the Women's Super League.

England's Jordan Nobbs celebrates scoring the first goal during the Women's World Cup Qualifying, Group Six match at The Den, London.

Nobbs, 30, has been crucial to Aston Villa’s form since her January arrival from childhood club, Arsenal...writes Jack Heather.

A stunning hattrick against Brighton earlier this month propelled Nobbs back into the Lioness’ set-up and vindicated her decision to end a 12-year association with the Gunners.

A lack of playing time in North London meant that Nobbs missed out on previous England squads but her performances for Villa have seen her reintroduced for the recent Arnold Clarke Cup fixtures.

Nobbs initially missed out on the squad but an injury to Fran Kirby meant that the Villa star was back involved.

The former Sunderland youngster has been capped 71 times for her country but missed out on the Lionesses’ European Championship triumph in the summer with a knee ligament injury.

Nobbs’ third strike against Brighton was also nominated for the goal of the month award, which capped off an excellent month for the three-time Barclays WSL winner.

Villa’s form this month was also recognized in the managerial department with Carla Ward nominated for Barclays player of the Month, missing out to Manchester City’s Gareth Taylor.

