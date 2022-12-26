What channel is Aston Villa vs Liverpool? Kick-off time and how to watch

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz scores against Liverpool's Alisson in May. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Martinez's Villa teammates will take on Liverpool today in the first Premier League matchday since the winter World Cup split the season in two.

They will be hoping to build on the good work already done by manager Unai Emery, who took over a struggling Villa side in November after Steven Gerrard was dismissed.

Emery enjoyed an impressive start to his Villa reign before the season paused for the World Cup, winning both of his Premier League matches at the helm either side of a Carabao Cup exit at Manchester United.

The victories moved Villa away from the relegation zone and up to 12th in the table, within striking distance of the top half.

Today they will be taking on a Liverpool side hoping to improve their own fortunes after starting the season badly off the pace of table-topping Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City.

What time is Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

Aston Villa take the first of two late kick-offs on Boxing Day - the action will begin at Villa Park at 5.30pm before Arsenal vs West Ham at 8pm.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool TV channel

Like all of the Boxing Day Premier League matches, the game is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, as part of the streaming service's allocated 20 matches per season until 2024-25.

You will be able to watch on the Prime Video app on your phone, tablet, computer, games console or TV with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Fans can also follow the game on the Express & Star's live blog.

Team news

Unai Emery believes Philippe Coutinho is ready to bring his best for Villa with the playmaker pushing to return against former club Liverpool.

Coutinho is yet to feature under Emery after suffering a quad injury in one of the Spaniard’s first Villa training sessions. The Brazilian has struggled for form since being brought back to England by former teammate Steven Gerrard.

Villa will be without Jacob Ramsey due to a hamstring injury sustained earlier this month, though the 21-year-old could return against Tottenham.

Robin Olsen will make just his third appearance of the season in goal, with World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez confirmed out of the fixture.

Next fixture