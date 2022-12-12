Unai Emery: Aston Villa attack the priority

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spaniard will be backed by the club’s billionaire owners and has been working with sporting director Johan Lange to draw up a list of targets.

Emery is most keen to address Villa’s lack of width up front with wingers Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore having all been moved on under predecessor Steven Gerrard.

Villa have been linked with a host of targets since Emery’s arrival last month, including his former Villareal players Arnaut Danjuma and Nicolas Jackson. Both could be in action this Thursday when Villareal visit Villa Park for a friendly.