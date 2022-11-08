Aston Villa promotion winner Neil Taylor retires aged 33

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (centre) battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Neil Taylor (left) and Ezri Konsa during the Carabao Cup, Quarter Final match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 17, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Taylor won 43 caps for Wales and made more than 370 career appearances for Wrexham, Swansea, Villa and Middlesbrough.

The full-back or wing-back helped Villa to promotion in 2019 and was part of the Wales team that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Taylor scored his only international goal in a 3-0 victory over Russia in Toulouse during that tournament and also represented Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics.

Writing on Twitter, Taylor said: “My professional career is over. Loved it. Onwards and upwards!!

“My mum said to me when I was 7 years old, if you ever want to stop you can, but if you’re in.. you’re all in, and I was!!

“But I no longer am. I’ve enjoyed my career immensely, playing from the National League all the way up to the Premier League and to the dizzy heights with my beloved Wales.

“I feel like I’ve rinsed out every ounce of ability (or lack of) that I had through hard work, determination & sacrifice. Wrexham, Swansea City, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wales and Team GB.

“Managers, Staff, Players, Fans, New Era, the people who I now call friends and most importantly my whole family, without whom we all know, it isn’t possible.