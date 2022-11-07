Aston Villa's Leon Bailey fumes at officials

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

The Jamaica international claimed he “couldn’t breathe” after being left on the floor following a clash with Martinez midway through the second half at Villa Park.

Martinez appeared to catch Bailey twice in the chest as he attempted to shield the ball out of play but he received no sanction from Taylor, while the incident was not deemed worthy of a further review by video assistant Peter Bankes.

Posting on social media after Villa's 3-1 win, Bailey wrote: “Very disappointed in the referees, I couldn’t breath (sic) for a second after getting elbowed twice in my rib.

“The linesman went on to say I shouldn’t be saying anything because I was doing just the same thing to Martinez. Sometimes I don’t understand why we got VAR. SMH (shaking my head).”

Despite that painful episode, the day was a good one for Bailey and Villa as they ended a 27-year wait to beat United in a home Premier League fixture.

Bailey gave new Unai Emery’s reign a dream start when he fired the hosts ahead in the seventh minute, his fourth goal of the season in all competitions.

Lucas Digne then doubled Villa’s advantage with a free-kick before Jacob Ramsey sealed the victory, having earlier scored an unfortunate own goal as United briefly reduced the deficit.

“It’s been a tough few weeks when the performances haven’t been right,” said Ramsey, who also set up Bailey’s opener. “When the new gaffer and his staff came in we focused on tactical work and how we can concede fewer goals, playing on the counter attack.

“Me and Leon playing on the right-hand side, I think we have a good connection.

“Before the game the gaffer told us to believe in ourselves and take confidence from training and I think we did that.

"When the gaffer came in he told us it was a clean slate for everyone. Training has been hard but good. The new boss has wanted to set out his gameplan and the way he wants us to play. It is going to take time but Sunday was the perfect start."