Aston Villa's Carla Ward and Rachel Daly scoop big awards

By Matt Maher

Villa Women’s excellent start to the season has been recognised with striker Rachel Daly and boss Carla Ward scooping big awards.

Carla Ward.

Daly has been named the Barclays Women's Super League player of the month for September, with Ward winning the manager prize with Villa having made a perfect start to the new campaign.

That included a thrilling 4-3 opening weekend win over Manchester City in which Daly, who joined Villa from Houston Dash during the summer, netted a brace.

Rachel Daly.

The 30-year-old England international then scored again as Ward’s team followed it up with a 2-0 win away at Leicester City.

Villa will aim to make it three wins from three in the WSL when they host West Ham at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium tomorrow (12.30pm).

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

