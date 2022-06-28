Galatasary eye a move for Aston Villa's Morgan Sanson

The Frenchman is facing an uncertain future at Villa Park and is also being tracked by several clubs in his homeland after an underwhelming 18 months in the West Midlands.
Sanson has started just 19 Premier League matches since arriving in a £14million move from Marseille. Villa have strengthened their midfield by signing Boubacar Kamara and could make further additions in that area should players depart.
But West Ham’s Tomas Soucek or Rangers’ Joe Aribo, both mooted as possible targets in recent days, are not thought to be of interest.
Neither is AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, with Villa not looking to recruit at centre-back following the £26million signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla earlier in the window.