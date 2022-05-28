Aston Villa consider Luis Suarez swoop

Luis Suarez

The 35-year-old, a former team-mate of Villa boss Steven Gerrard, is set to become a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid.

And he has emerged as a possible target for Villa as Gerrard looks to bolster his forward options.

Suarez reportedly wants to continue playing in a top European League but whether he would still be suited to the physicality of the Premier League, eight years on from leaving Anfield for Barcelona, is one of the key factors Villa must determine. Inter Milan and Sevilla have both been credited with an interest in the Uruguay international.

Villa have moved quickly to get business done as they try to give Gerrard a squad capable of challenging in the top half of the league next season.

The £17.2million permanent transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona was agreed earlier in the month, while deals for midfielder Boubacar Kamara and defender Diego Carlos have been secured since the season finished last weekend.