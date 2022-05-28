Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa consider Luis Suarez swoop

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa are weighing up a move for former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez

The 35-year-old, a former team-mate of Villa boss Steven Gerrard, is set to become a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid.

And he has emerged as a possible target for Villa as Gerrard looks to bolster his forward options.

Suarez reportedly wants to continue playing in a top European League but whether he would still be suited to the physicality of the Premier League, eight years on from leaving Anfield for Barcelona, is one of the key factors Villa must determine. Inter Milan and Sevilla have both been credited with an interest in the Uruguay international.

Villa have moved quickly to get business done as they try to give Gerrard a squad capable of challenging in the top half of the league next season.

The £17.2million permanent transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona was agreed earlier in the month, while deals for midfielder Boubacar Kamara and defender Diego Carlos have been secured since the season finished last weekend.

Increasingly, the focus will shift toward moving players out. Villa have spent more than £400m on signings since returning to the Premier League and while Gerrard will be backed, the club also want to bring in funds from sales.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News