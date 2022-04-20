Aston Villa appoint PR firm ahead of stand rebuild

Villa Park

Chief executive Christian Purslow last week confirmed the club hoped to submit a planning application to increase the stadium’s capacity beyond 50,000 by late summer.

The project, which is expected to take two years to complete, will centre on a total rebuild of the North Stand, while hospitality areas in the Trinity Road Stand will also be refurbished and a new commercial building erected on the North Stand car park.

Birmingham-based Liquid PR has now been contracted to help the club with community engagement and consultation during the development.

It is the first time the club has ever appointed a PR firm to work on a project, with Liquid also tasked with raising the profile of charitable arm the Villa Foundation.

Villa’s chief corporate affairs officer Paul Tyrrell explained: “With the development of our stadium we realised we needed a team to concentrate on the consultation and community engagement while we keep up with the day to day demands of a Premier League club.

“Liquid showed understanding, expertise and above all a passion for sport within the Midlands, having worked across a variety of sports, clubs, charities and regeneration projects.”

Purslow last week explained how an expansion of Villa Park was necessary to boost revenues and cope with a demand for tickets unprecedented in the club’s history. More than 22,000 supporters are currently on a waiting list for season tickets, while the club are eager for the stadium to be part of the FA’s Euro 2028 bid.

The North Stand redevelopment will be the first major work at Villa Park since the Trinity Road Stand was completely rebuilt in 2000.

Former Villa forward Shaun Maloney has, meanwhile, been axed as manager of Hibernian after just four months in charge.

The 39-year-old, who made 33 appearances for Villa between January 2007 and May 2008, was told of the Scottish Premier League club’s decision yesterday morning. Hibs were beaten 2-1 by Edinburgh rivals Hearts in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Villa’s former head of communications, Brian Doogan, who had been appointed a member of Maloney’s backroom team, has also left his role along with assistant boss Gary Caldwell and first-team coach Valerio Zuddas.