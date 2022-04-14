Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steven Gerrard: Matty Cash perfect for Aston Villa

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard reckons Matty Cash’s hunger to improve makes him perfect for his long-term vision at Villa.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (left)
Aston Villa's Matty Cash (left)

The right-back has been among the club’s most consistent performers this season and was recently rewarded with a new five-year deal.

Cash, who joined Villa from Nottingham Forest for £16million prior to last season, had been touted as a summer target for Atletico Madrid.

But he is very much part of Gerrard’s plans moving forward. Asked what he admired about the 24-year-old, the Villa boss replied: “Matty’s all-in. He’s been fantastic to work with, I love his energy, I love his character and his personality.

“He wants to be a good Premier League player, he wants to be a good international player and you can see that in the gym, after training doing extra work, watching clips and wanting to get himself as best prepared and in a position to improve. They are the people you want to work with.”

Cash is the only player to have started all 31 of Villa’s Premier League matches this season and Gerrard believes the Poland international has fared well when matched up against some of the division’s top wingers.

He said: “In the main he’s been extremely consistent. I think he’s the one in the team that has had the most difficult one v one challenges throughout the fixtures we’ve played and I think in the main he’s handled himself extremely well.

“I absolutely love working with him, he’s very infectious, a good kid and what strikes me about him is he’s desperate to improve and desperate to get better.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News