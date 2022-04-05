Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa hopeful of Marvelous Nakamba return

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa are hopeful Marvelous Nakamba could make his Premier League return for Saturday’s visit of Tottenham.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (left) and Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (left) and Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

The midfielder completed an hour for the club’s under-23s last Friday, in what was his first action since undergoing knee surgery in December.

Nakamba will now be assessed over the course of the week in the hope he will be ready to play some part against Spurs, as Villa look to end a three-match losing streak.

Boss Steven Gerrard should have Lucas Digne available after the left-back was forced out of Saturday’s 2-1 derby defeat at Wolves with a stomach complaint.

Nakamba’s return will deliver a timely boost to Gerrard and bolster a Villa midfield which has become the subject of increasing scrutiny during a season now threatening to fizzle out.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News