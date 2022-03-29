Tyrone Mings thriving with the challenge of being ‘on trial’

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (centre)

Mings is set to win his 17th cap and make his 12th Three Lions start when Gareth Southgate’s team face Ivory Coast at Wembley tonight. It is his first England showing of what promises to be a crucial few months, as he looks to cement his place in the manager’s World Cup plans.

Mings, 29, has been named in every squad since September 2019 and started the first two matches of last summer’s European Championships. And he insists he is unfazed by the increasing levels of competition within the England set-up as the next major tournament approaches.

He said: “It always feels like you are on trial here, in a good way, because the talent and the players that are coming through and are already here are so vast.

“That is a challenge people thrive on and are really excited be. We have players coming in for the first time who are playing to a really high level and that is only a good thing for England as a team right now.

“It is not something to be scared by or threatened by. I think it is really healthy and we will see the benefits on the pitch.”

Mings, together with Wolves skipper Conor Coady, has typically played the role of understudy to Southgate’s first-choice central defensive pairing of Harry Maguire and John Stones.

Asked if he felt there was a possible starting place up for grabs in the months ahead, he replied: “I don’t think that is really a question for me to answer, as I don’t pick the team.

“What I will continue to do is keep knocking on the door. Right from the first time I was called into the squad my goal has been to push as much as I can and impress as much as I can, so when I am called upon I am ready to play.”

Mings continued: “You know what is on the horizon because everyone wants to go to a World Cup. But whenever there is an expectation on you to do something or be something the only thing you have to revert back to is doing what you have always done well to get you into that position.