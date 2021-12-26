Leeds vs Aston Villa postponed

The fixture, due to be played on December 28, will now be rearranged due to Covid cases in the Leeds squad.
United's trip to Liverpool was called off earlier this week and the majority of those who tested positive prior to the game are not yet out of isolation.
Leeds therefore do not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture.
All tickets purchased for the fixture will be valid for the rearranged date.
Villa will now have a seven-day break between this evening's match with Chelsea and their trip to Brentford on Jan 2.