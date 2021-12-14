Norwich 0 Aston Villa 2 - Report

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey (right) celebrates

Last night the 20-year-old helped his new gaffer get a victory over the old one which also lifted Villa back into the top half of the Premier League.

With his team on top against Norwich but struggling to make the breakthrough, Ramsey provided the moment of inspiration required with a stunning solo goal, confirming once and for all the considerable talent and potential Smith – who handed him his debut as a teenager nearly three years ago - always knew was there.

Deep down Villa’s former boss would have admired the strike. But he could not like it, as the defeat – his first against Villa as an opposing boss - left his new club rock bottom of the table.

His former one’s sights are set much higher, the relegation fears which prompted Smith’s exit a fading memory. Should Villa beat Burnley at home on Saturday they will set themselves up nicely ahead of the festive period.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Norwich City's Ben Gibson (right)

Under Gerrard, they have now won four matches out of six and this performance, albeit against the underwhelming Canaries, was the most dominant of the lot.. The only surprise here was they did not claim victory more comfortably but while it took until the 87th minute for Ollie Watkins to double the advantage, the result never seriously looked in doubt.

Both teams had seen their build-up to the match disrupted by Covid issues. Smith admitted the Canaries had sought guidance from the Premier League following several late drop-outs, which meant he did not name his team until just a few hours before kick-off.

Buendia, who replaced the injured Marvelous Nakamba, was the only change to Villa’s line-up but there were several absences on the bench with Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi and Jed Steer all missing from the squad.

Having failed to register an attempt on target in Saturday’s defeat at Liverpool, Gerrard had promised Villa would be bolder in their approach against the Canaries and they delivered from the first whistle.

It took fewer than two minutes for Watkins to force Tim Krul into his first work of the night, the striker sending a header from Buendia’s volleyed cross a little too close to the Norwich goalkeeper.

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki (right) and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings battle

Krul was forced into far more serious exertion by John McGinn. The Scot’s dipping 30-yard strike looked to have beaten the Dutchman before he was able to claw it over the bar with his palm.

Buendia was buzzing around, oblivious to the boos emanating from the home crowd every time he touched the ball. He teed up Matty Cash for a low cross which eventually found its way to Ramsey and when his shot was blocked, Matt Targett volleyed the loose ball over the bar.

Norwich were struggling to make much of an impression but Cash needed to be alert to block Kenny McLean’s well-struck volley.

But it was Villa who were dominating, albeit the final ball was too often letting them down. When Cash did cross into a dangerous area, Ozan Kabak was alert to clear in front of Ashley Young.

Then Ramsey took matters into his own hands. Collecting Watkins’ pass on the halfway line, he raced at a backtracking Max Aarons and Ben Gibson, feining right before lifting a left-footed shot inside Krul’s near post. It was his second-ever Premier League goal and he celebrated by running to the away supporters, while kissing the club badge.

A few minutes later he almost turned creator, admittedly unintentionally, with a mis-hit shot which was heading into the path of Watkins before Brandon Williams hacked behind at the last moment. McGinn’s inswinging corner then threatened to creep inside the far post before Krul denied the Villa midfielder again with his fingertips.

Aston Villa's John McGinn (right) appears injured as Norwich City's Billy Gilmour

The hosts were dealt another blow in stoppage time when Kabak was forced off with injury, Jacob Sorensen dropping back from midfield into defence.

Norwich needed a lifeline and Villa almost handed it to them early in the second half. Young underhit a backpass but with just Martinez to beat, McLean lost his footing and could only poke a finish wide.

Villa looked to get back on track, Targett thumping a volley wide before Krul denied Watkins at his near post after McGinn had picked out the striker with a cross.

The home side were threatening in fits and starts. Substitute Adam Idah rose highest to meet Billy Gilmour’s driven free-kick but could only succeed in sending his header straight at Martinez.

That was a warning to Villa but there were no serious scares until Watkins made the points safe, tapping home Carney Chukwuemeka’s loss cross with three minutes to go.

Teams

Norwich (4-3-3): Krul, Aarons, Kabak (Byram 45+1), Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Sorensen, McLean, Placheta (Dowell 75), Pukki, Cantwell (Idah 61) Subs not used: Mumba, Giannoulis, Tomkinson, Dickson-Peters, Rowe, Gunn (gk).