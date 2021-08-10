Former Aston Villa star Jack Grealish 'enjoying every minute' at Manchester City

Manchester City's new singing Jack Grealish

England international Grealish joined the Premier League champions from Villa for a British record fee last week.

The 25-year-old spoke to the media as he was presented to fans and formally unveiled by City on Monday.

Grealish, who made his City debut in the Community Shield on Saturday, said: “It has been a crazy few days. It is something I’ve not experienced before.

“I’d been at Aston Villa my whole life. These past few days have been different, I’d not been in a different changing room before, but I’ve enjoyed every single minute.”

Grealish said: “It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. It was something I felt I couldn’t turn down – the chance to play Champions League football and win trophies.

“The chance to play with Kevin De Bruyne and also to play for the best manager in the world was a big factor in it.”

Grealish has been given the number 10 shirt at the Etihad Stadium that was recently vacated by the club’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero following his move to Barcelona.

Grealish said: “Getting the number 10 shirt was a brilliant feeling. I was saying to my family and my agent how much I’d love to have it.

“It’s big shoes to fill after Sergio but I feel I can wear that shirt and play well in it. It shows how much the club value me giving me that shirt.”

Grealish does not think the transfer fee will be a burden.

He said: “It doesn’t put any pressure on me, I take that as a compliment. I like it, it’s a good tag to have.

“When you see a club paying that sort of money it means they trust you and value you highly, they see so much potential there to work with.”

City were Champions League runners-up last season and Grealish sees no reason why they cannot go one better this term.

He said: “There’s so much talent and depth in the squad. I fully believe we can win it this year. We have some of the best players in the league and the depth is just crazy.”

Grealish believes England could benefit from having a core of players playing regularly together for City.

Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden were all team-mates of Grealish at Euro 2020 while the club continue to be linked with national side skipper Harry Kane.