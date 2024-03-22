Johnny Phillips: FA Cup thrills show the magic is still alive and kicking

Aside from Manchester City’s routine victory over Newcastle United there were some astounding matches, with each of the three remaining fixtures witnessing phenomenal finishes.

Manchester United’s 4-3 win over Liverpool was the pick of the bunch.

It was a match which ebbed and flowed throughout before young Amad Diallo’s 120th-minute clincher.

Early on Sunday afternoon it took added time to separate 10-man Leicester City from Chelsea.

After Mauricio Pochettino’s side stormed into a two-goal lead, the Foxes did so well to recover and bring the scores level.

Going down to 10 men clearly hurt Enzo Marescas’s troops, but they looked to be holding on for extra-time until the late interventions of Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke.

And on Saturday, the travelling Coventry City fans will never forget their two stoppage-time goals that turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory at Molineux. Wolves could have no complaints about the scoreline, with Mark Robins once again showing what a top-class manager he is becoming.

It was great to experience the thrill of a South Wales derby last weekend.

Swansea’s 2-0 win over Cardiff was full deserved and the atmosphere created by the Swans fans inside the stadium was something to behold.

Luke Williams is starting to get results following a tough start to his post after taking over at Swansea from Michael Duff midway through the season.

Goals from Liam Mullen in the first half and Jamal Lowe in added time sealed the win, with Mullen also ensuring the game stayed in the balance right up until the end with a penalty miss early in the second half.

The result ensures that Swansea will not be dragged into relegation difficulty. Meanwhile Cardiff’s outside chance of a play-off spot appears to be receding further.