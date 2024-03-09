Johnny Phillips: John Coleman’s legacy will live long after Stanley heroics

As the dust settles on his sacking from Accrington Stanley it is worth recalling the achievements of a remarkable career at a club fighting above its weight for so long.

After 24 years of service across two spells at the East Lancashire outfit, he was dismissed this week along with his long-time assistant Jimmy Bell following defeat at League Two promotion chasers Wrexham.

Coleman was a prolific non-league striker in his day, spending almost two decades firing in goals around the north-west of England.

He was appointed as Accrington player-manager in 1999 by the club’s legendary chairman Eric Whalley. Then in Northern Premier League Division One, Coleman set about taking the club up the leagues.

He was still a part-time employee in football, combining his role with a teaching post in Liverpool throughout the early years. But that all changed when the club joined the professional ranks when they won promotion to the Conference.

A third promotion as champions came in 2006 when Accrington returned to the Football League.

It was a promotion steeped in romanticism after the famous club had lost its league status in 1962 and subsequently folded.