Wolves and Aston Villa in Women's FA Cup action

Wolves head to struggling Championship outfit Reading tomorrow (2pm) looking for an upset.

At the same time Championship-leading Birmingham City a Burnley side chasing the title in the same National League Northern Premier Division as Wolves.

But the action starts today with Villa hosting fellow Women’s Super League side Everton at the Bescot (12.30pm)

Ahead of the game, Villa boss Carla Ward revealed defender Lucy Parker will undergo surgery for an ankle injury which will likely see her miss the majority of the season in what Ward called a ‘massive blow’ to her ninth-placed WSL side.

There was better news in the arrival of central defender Noelle Maritz, who joined from Arsenal on a two-and-a-half-year deal last week and could make her debut in the cup clash.

Ward said: “Noelle’s a top, top player. She’s been there, she’s done it. She’s been unbelievable at Arsenal, not just in terms of her playing ability but her experience.

“We actually showed some interest in the summer, we’re delighted that we’ve managed to get her in because she’ll add a lot of quality and valuable experience to this group.”

Albion take on Liverpool Feds in the National League Northern Premier Division, while Sporting Khalsa host Solihull Moors in Division One Midlands.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, title-chasing Lye Town head to struggling Lichfield City, while Kidderminster Harriers host Worcester City.

Walsall take on Lichfield City Reserves in Division One North, with Walsall Wood also hosting Coventrians.

And in Division One South, Sedgley & Gornal United host Leamington Lions, while Bewdley Town travel to Redditch Borough.