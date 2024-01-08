FA Cup draw throws up potentially mouthwatering West Brom v Wolves tie

Albion cruised through their third round tie against Aldershot on Sunday - and that has now set up a potentially mouthwatering clash with Wolves, who are facing a replay after a 1-1 draw at fellow Premier League side Brentford.

The sides last met in the fierce derby back in 2021 - before Albion were relegated from the Premier League later that season.

And the previous meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup came back in 2007 with Albion winning 3-0 courtesy of goals from Diomansy Kamara, Kevin Phillips and Zoltan Gera.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa will face Chelsea in all Premier League tie.

All ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday January 27.