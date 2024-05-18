Johnny Phillips: Scott Lindsey will make most of his Wembley chance

The West Sussex club created history in their League Two play-off semi-final win to set up Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Crawley’s 8-1 aggregate victory against MK Dons was the biggest winning margin in any EFL play-off semi-final.

In the other semi-final, Crewe Alexandra overturned a two-goal deficit after their first leg to progress, beating Doncaster 2-0 away from home in the second leg before winning the tie on penalties.

Lindsey was appointed on January 11 last year with the club staring relegation from League Two in the face.

His predecessor, Matthew Etherington, had lasted just 34 days in a job which had become a poisoned chalice. Prior to that Kevin Betsy had overseen a poor start to the season, and the club was in turmoil.

One national newspaper described the situation as “a shambles”.

Lindsey found a club on its knees filled with what he described as “loose professionals”. It took him a month just to get all the players to turn up for training on time. He eventually led Crawley to 22nd in that first season before the revolution began.

Assisted by Jamie Day, Carl Laraman and Steve Hale, and with the help of a unique team of analysts supporting the owners, a host of new players were brought in last summer to begin the transformation.

The style of football is nothing short of sensational.