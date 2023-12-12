Ex Aston Villa and Walsall boss lands MLS job

The 52-year-old, who has signed a "a multi-year contract" pending receipt of his visa, was sacked by Leicester seven months ago after the club failed to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm honoured to be appointed as the next head coach of Charlotte FC and cannot wait to start preparations for the 2024 season," said Smith.

"Throughout the interview process, it was clear that this is an ambitious club with the right ingredients for success and I'm delighted to begin a new chapter in Charlotte."

Smith was Villa boss between 2018 and 2021 before getting relegated with Norwich and Leicester, the latter after taking over from Brendan Rodgers with just six weeks of the season remaining.

"We're confident his leadership and experience will help elevate our club beyond its first play-off appearance into a championship team," said Charlotte owner David Tepper.