England's Trent Alexander-Arnold excited with position switch

Despite a host of eye-catching appearances at right-back for Liverpool as they won the Premier League and Champions League, Alexander-Arnold found his pathway to the England side blocked by strong competition in the shape of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

He excelled in a midfield role in the 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win in Malta last season and is expected to play in a similar role in the reverse fixture at Wembley tonight.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has just 21 senior caps but is now listed as a midfielder whenever Southgate names his squads and is hoping the new position can lead to a place in England’s ranks for the Euros in Germany next summer.

“Since we spoke in the summer, me and the manager, about a midfield opportunity and to see if we could make it work, there has been a newfound excitement for me,” he said.

“It is a huge opportunity and it is one I am grateful to have, but also making sure I take it. It still early days, I haven’t had much experience in there so still learning on the job and about picking it up as much as I can when I am in there.

“It is exciting and I enjoy learning, I enjoy having that kind of understanding of the game, trying to understand different roles and positions and admire what people are doing in there.”

Southgate was initially criticised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for repackaging Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder, but he has started to operate there on a more regular basis for club as well as country of late.

The England manager said he felt Alexander-Arnold always possessed the “technical ability” to work as a midfielder, with the player now wanting to learn at any given opportunity.

Asked what the conversation with Southgate about changing his role had been like, Alexander-Arnold said: “Initially, that there would be opportunities in there for me and then it is up to me whether I take them on or not.

“That is just what any player ever wants. I try and do that to the best of my ability and the message I have from the manager is to go and do that in the best way possible.”