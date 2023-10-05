Notification Settings

Pedro Neto and Ollie Watkins nominated for Player of the Month

By Liam Keen

Wolves forward Pedro Neto and Villa striker Ollie Watkins have both been nominated for September's Premier League player of the month award.

Pedro Neto and Ollie Watkins

Neto's only goal of the month came in the form of a stunning solo effort against Luton, while he picked up a hat-trick of assists with two against Crystal Palace and another against Liverpool, as he continues to shine for Gary O'Neil's side.

Neto then ended the month by assisting for Wolves' opener in their huge win over Manchester City.

The Wolves winger is up against Villa's Watkins for the award, who ended the month in fine form.

His goal separated the two sides as Villa beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before he notched a stunning hat-trick against Brighton in a 6-1 win.

Watkins also recorded an assist in that thumping win as he continues to impress under Unai Emery.

The pair are up against Julian Alvarez, Son Heung-min, Kieran Trippier, Jarod Bowen and Mohamed Salah for the award, with voting being held by EA Sports.

Supporters can vote until12pm on Monday, October 9.

Football
Sport
Wolves
Aston Villa
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

