'The wait is over - Vamos': Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham begins training at Real Madrid

Bellingham signed for Real Madrid last month

Former Birmingham City academy graduate Bellingham, who began his footballing journey with the Glassboys, completed his move to the La Liga giants earlier this summer.

The deal, which could rise to £115m with add ons, saw England international Bellingham pen a six-year deal in Spain.

And now, after a few weeks off, the youngster was all smiles as he took part in his first training session with Madrid.

Posting on his Instagram page, the midfielder, who has already made 116 senior appearances, uploaded pictures from the training ground alongside manager Carlos Ancelotti, who is set to leave club at the end of next season to become the new Brazil manager.