Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham reveals David Beckham's Real Madrid message

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

The Stourbridge-born 20-year-old has become just the seventh British player to join the Bernabeu club following his 103million euros (£88.5m) move from Borussia Dortmund last month, following in the footsteps of the likes of Beckham, Gareth Bale and Michael Owen.

Beckham was perhaps the highest profile to make the switch to the Spanish capital following his 2003 move from Manchester United, which only heightened his global profile, and the former England captain recently got in touch with Bellingham.

And the new Bernabeu star said he might tap into Beckham and other former players’ knowledge of playing at Madrid. “David Beckham messaged me briefly to wish me all the best,” Bellingham said.

“It is one of those moves where everyone has their input from the outside so you do hear a lot of things and advice, I am quite good at filtering out the good from the bad, so far it has been really positive from ex-players.

“I will try and take that on board and at some point maybe get in touch with them and see how they adapted to life in Spain.”