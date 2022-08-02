Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hannah Hampton's relief at Euro victory

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Former Staffordshire schoolgirl Hannah Hampton admitted she went through every possible emotion as she watched her England team-mates win the final of the Women’s Euros at Wembley.

Hannah Hampton
Hannah Hampton
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton

Villa women goalkeeper Hampton, who attended Kingsmead School, in Hednesford, and Erasmus Darwin Academy, in Chasetown, as a teenager was on the substitutes’ bench for the dramatic final on Sunday evening.

And the 21-year-old described the experience as ‘absolutely horrible’ until the final whistle meant the Lionesses were crowned European champions.

Speaking after England’s extra-time winner brought football home after 56 years of hurt, she admitted the game had been a tough watch.

“It was horrible, absolutely horrible,” she said.

“I think I experienced every emotion possible and I do not want to experience it again.

“If we could make the next time we win much easier, it’d be greatly appreciated.”

Hampton, who joined Villa last year from Second City rivals Birmingham, the shot-stopper hailed the improvement in the women’s game and women’s goalkeeping in particular. Asked if perceptions of women’s goalkeeping were changing, she added: “Absolutely, it’s not just (England No.1) Mary (Earps).

“If you look at this tournament, you’ve got Daphne van Domselaar from the Netherlands and (France’s)Pauline Peyraud- Magnin…oh my days!

“It’s just showing how much the quality has changed in women’s football, especially the goalkeeping and I’m just happy to be a part of that. We can definitely show them what women are made of now in goal. We’ve come a long way for that to happen.”

Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News