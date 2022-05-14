Lye beat Mikes to lift JW Hunt Cup

Celebration time for Lye Town. Picture: Stuart Leggett

Adam Meacham’s first-half goal for Lye was cancelled out by thw Mikes’ Lewis Archer early in the second half but Ben Billingham sealed the victory was a quality free-kick midway through the second half.

In a clash of Midland Football League Premier Division rivals, Boldmere were the first to show with a good early early chance as Isaac Phillips benefited from a defensive slip and cut in towards goal but goalkeeper Newey was out smartly to block his effort.

Lye then went on the front foot and took the lead on 13 minutes. Billingham’s inswinging corner caused problems and when the loose ball dropped, Meacham was on hand to fire home from close range.

Lye were the better side for the rest of the half but couldn’t add to their lead. In fact it was Boldmere who had the better chances with Palmer having an effort blocked at close range and George firing over from distance. Boldmere were quickest out of the blocks again on the second half and were rewarded for their bright start as O’Sullivan crossed in from the right and Archer nipped in ahead of the keeper to glance home the equaliser.

They almost took the lead shortly after as Phillips produced an audacious overhead kick that skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Lye went close when Bridgwater drove to the byline and cut back to the onrushing Dennis Digie but his first time shot was blocked on the edge of the six yard box.

It was a moment of brilliance that put Lye back in front with Billingham curling home a sublime free kick from 25 yards out.