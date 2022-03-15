Travel-ban over racist football chants

Halesowen Town has banned a number of fans from travelling with the club following the incident on the way back from the game at Corby Town on Saturday.

The club said as well as being banned from travelling on the coaches, the fans involved would also be subjected to "strict conditions" on any home games they attend.

A statement from the club added that it was continuing to investigate the incident and identify any other fans involved.

"We have always promoted the Grove as a safe place for supporters of both teams to come without fear of bigotry and we pride ourselves as being a very family friendly club," said a spokesman.

"We are extremely grateful to our fans that stepped forward and reported this incident on Saturday and we apologise to our true supporters who had to witness and listen to this appalling behaviour.

"Racism has no place in society let alone in football, and we are disgusted that a very small minority of people see it necessary to behave in this manner. Anyone found to act in an anti-social manner or that makes racist or homophobic gestures will be banned from the Grove."