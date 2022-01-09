Notification Settings

FA Cup 4th round draw: Kidderminster Harriers receive dream tie, Wolves and Aston Villa at home.

By Nathan JudahFootballPublished:

Kidderminster Harriers are in dreamland after they were drawn to face West Ham United in the FA Cup 4th round at Aggborough.

Kidderminster Harriers celebrate
After producing one of the shocks of the third round defeating Championship side Reading, Russ Penn's men will now host David Moyes' three-time winners.

It's fitting reward for the National League North outfit after they were overlooked for live television broadcast - but it's almost a certainty Harriers will now get the TV coverage they deserve.

Meanwhile Wolves will fancy their chances of progression after they were drawn against Premier League strugglers Norwich City at Molineux.

Bruno Lage's men comfortably beat Sheffield United 3-0 earlier in the day.

Aston Villa travel to Manchester United on Monday night for their third round clash.

Should Steve Gerrard's men be successful, they'll face Middlesbrough at Villa Park.

All ties will take place between Friday Feb 4 and Monday Feb 7.

