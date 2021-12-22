Notification Settings

Health before fixtures, says Liverpool Assistant Pep Lijnders

FootballPublished:

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes the Premier League should be making the health of players a priority over fulfilling fixtures amid the Covid fixtures crisis.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Assistant manager Pep Lijnders
The Dutchman said the country had lurched from one health crisis to another because all authorities, from the Government down, were guilty of always acting too late.

On Monday, top-flight clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 to provide a mini circuit-break.

“For me the experts are not the managers, they are the scientists and the doctors and we should follow their guidelines,” he said.

“The Premier League should ask them not the CEOs, not the managers, because health always comes position number one above everything.

“We are in this job to protect our players and our staff and also the family members.

“That is why we have all these good measures in place and try to cut the chain (of transmission) with our testing and how we deal with things inside the AXA (Liverpool’s training ground complex).”

