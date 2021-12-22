Health before fixtures, says Liverpool Assistant Pep Lijnders

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Assistant manager Pep Lijnders

The Dutchman said the country had lurched from one health crisis to another because all authorities, from the Government down, were guilty of always acting too late.

On Monday, top-flight clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 to provide a mini circuit-break.

“For me the experts are not the managers, they are the scientists and the doctors and we should follow their guidelines,” he said.

“The Premier League should ask them not the CEOs, not the managers, because health always comes position number one above everything.

“We are in this job to protect our players and our staff and also the family members.