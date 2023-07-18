Gregory’s 91 helps Halesowen move up to second place

Simon Gregory Pic: Stu Leggett

Simon Gregory made 91 for the visitors as they posted 177 for 9 in a rain-affected game that was reduced to 48 overs. More rain meant the hosts only had 40 overs to get the target and Berkswell folded under the pressure as they were bowled out for 128 in the 36th over.

Halesowen’s depth in their bowling attack was on show as Eddie Rhodes (3 for 17) and Glamorgan’s Zain Ul-Hassan (3 for 22) picked up the wickets.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton picked up a losing draw at Barnt Green after Jaques Banton smashed 139 not out to guide the hosts to 256 for 3 before they declared.

Wolves lost three early wickets but recovered to 72 for 3 before the game ended in a draw.

Kidderminster’s position got even more perilous as they lost to Ombersley having been 127 for 8 from their 34 overs, Luke Powell top-scored with 49. In the chase, Ombersley cruised home in 22 overs with Rizwan Hussain making 55 at more than a run-a-ball.

Smethwick picked up a losing draw as they prevented Kenilworth from getting an outright win.

After losing the toss Smethwick were put into bat and they made 172 for 8 before declaring in the 29th over. But after more rain the game was reduced further and Kenilworth almost got the total ending up four runs short on 168 for 4.

Worcestershire keeper Henry Cullen starred with the bat, making 80 off 52 balls.

In Division Two, West Bromwich Dartmouth moved to the top after a comfortable win against Coventry, as they restricted the visitors to 144 for 9 – Sajid Ahmadzai took 3-15. They chased down the total with ease with Ismail Mohammed top-scoring with 38 as the hosts only lost five wickets.