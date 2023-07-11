Notification Settings

Kettleborough is holding Staffordshire's hopes together

By Russell Youll

James Kettleborough kept Staffordshire in the driving seat as their opening NCCA Championship at Suffolk threatened to unravel yesterday.

Having posted an opening innings of 387/8 declared, thanks in part to Kettleborough’s 141, Staffs’ bowlers gave them a nice first innings lead by bowling the hosts out for 281 at The Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds.

Anil Raza (3-48), Liam Hurt (3-69), Tom Brett (2-99), Rory Haydon (1-23) and Sam Atkinson (1-31) shared the wickets between them, but the lead could have been even better with Suffolk reduced to 163-7 at one stage.

Still, Staffordshire were in charge, but while Kettleborough racked up another 92 runs in the second innings, he found little in the way of support.

Only Matthew Morris (19) and Hurt (10) reached double figures until Sam Atkinson dug in with 21 not out as Staffs closed the day on 167-8.

Atkinson, Haydon and Brett will attempt to increase the visitors’ 273-run lead this morning before trying to bowl Suffolk out to win the opening Eastern Division One encounter of the season.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

