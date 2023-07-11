Kettleborough is holding Staffordshire's hopes together

Having posted an opening innings of 387/8 declared, thanks in part to Kettleborough’s 141, Staffs’ bowlers gave them a nice first innings lead by bowling the hosts out for 281 at The Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds.

Anil Raza (3-48), Liam Hurt (3-69), Tom Brett (2-99), Rory Haydon (1-23) and Sam Atkinson (1-31) shared the wickets between them, but the lead could have been even better with Suffolk reduced to 163-7 at one stage.

Still, Staffordshire were in charge, but while Kettleborough racked up another 92 runs in the second innings, he found little in the way of support.

Only Matthew Morris (19) and Hurt (10) reached double figures until Sam Atkinson dug in with 21 not out as Staffs closed the day on 167-8.